Lady Hornets win against DCS, Mangham, Bastrop

Three up, three down for the Lady Hornets as they took care of Delhi Charter 56-35, Mangham, 63- 20 and Bastrop 54-28.

The Lady Bastrop Rams put up some resistance as they led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter. But not to worry as the defense went to work and limited Bastrop to two points each in the second and third quarters.

Against the Rams, Jalexis Kelly led the way with 15 points which included two threes in the first quarter.

Amari West and Samiyah Smith had 12 each. Zyenna Webb followed with eight. Lane Wood had three and Jalecia Miller and Briyonna Hendrix completed the scoring with two each.

Results of the Ferriday game were not available at press time. That was with the only team in district to beat Rayville. They play Madison away on the Feb 4. General Trass will here on Feb. 11 and they finish the district season with Vidalia on Valentines Day.

The first playoff game will be in Rayville to be arranged.