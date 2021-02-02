Lady Hornets on track to take state playoff berth

After a tough pre-district schedule, Coach Jo Sneed is getting the Rayville Hornet girls’ basketball team on track for a run in the state playoffs with big wins over Mangham 85-43 and Bastrop 74-47.

Mangham came in a couple of power points (12-14) ahead of Rayville. With these two victories the Lady Hornets have moved up to ninth in the state.

At 4-0 in the district, it appears they will have little competition in #2 -2A especially since Ferriday and Vidalia have cancelled their seasons. The problem now is finding enough games to play and get in playoff shape.

Following is the scoring in the two games (Mangham first and then Bastrop): Z. Jackson, 2-0; A. West, 14-14; J. Miller, 12-15; N. Webb, 7-6; L. Kelly, 0-2; S. Smith, 22-14; M. Jones, 4-0; Z. Webb, 17-9; and L. Wood, 7-14.

N. Williams, played but did not score.

The schedule is rather uncertain, so you will need to call the school at 728-3296 for the weekly games.

You need to come out and see these girls play. They are quick, strong-spirited and a joy to watch.