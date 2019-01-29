Lady Hornets remain undefeated at 7-0

Despite the injury bug that has taken a big bite out of the Lady Hornets starting five, Rayville continues undaunted with an unbeaten district record of 7-0.

The Vidalia Vikings were the last to feel the sting as the Hornets played without seniors Makiya Wilson and T’Kira Fuller with hardly missing a beat 57-31.

Taking up most of the slack was junior Jalexis Kelly with 27 points including three threes. Freshman Amari West had her usual sterling game with 15, with 10 of those in the first quarter. Edberly Minnieweather added 5. Jalacia Miller dropped in four as did T. Miller.

This district 2 2A is a little stronger than in the past and the Ladies are going to need all hands on deck when they meet Ferriday again. Rayville edged them by only two playing in Hornet Gym. The Lady Trojans have a state power ranking of nine, only one behind the Lady Hornets while the Lady Dragons from Mangham are only three behind Rayville and they played us tough in Mangham. We play them here on Feb. 5. Hope you can make it.