Lady Hornets now 6-0 in district basketball

The tough preseason district schedule has paid dividends as the Lady Hornets are 6-0 in district with a state power ranking of 8.

If they maintain this, they will have at least one home game in the playoffs. They passed two stern tests in defeating Ferriday (power 9) 57- 55 and Mangham (power 11) 63-49.

At first it appeared that Ferriday was going to be a cake-walk as the Lady Hornets came out sizzling 9-0. They led 23-9 at the end of one and 39-28 at the half. Different game in the second half, 43-40 at the end of three. Then the Ladies Hornets ran off nine unanswered to lead by 12 but the Lady Trojans would not go away. With less than a minute to play they had closed the gap to 54-52. That was as close as they would get and the Lady Hornets prevailed 57-55 after a meaningless three at the buzzer by Ferriday.

The Lady Dragons proved tough as they led by 7 early in the first and 16-15 at the end of one. After the Hornets got the lead 19-18 they never trailed again even though senior starter Mykiya Wilson was injured and did not to return with 6:02 left in the first half. Final score 63-49.

Four district games are left. Beekman Charter will be here on Jan. 29th and Mangham here on Feb. 5.

Ferriday and Delhi Charter will be away with the former on Feb. 1 and Delhi Charter on Feb. 8.