Lady Hornets make most of season

Despite this Covid-challenged season, the Rayville girls basketball team has played 19 games thus far and stand 10-9.

This is primarily because in pre-district play Coach J. Sneed looks for the toughest teams she can find to get them ready for district and the playoffs.

Even so, they have some good wins over some of these strong teams. They beat 5A Karr 52-49 in overtime. They beat Booker T. Washington on their home court 66-64. They played Ouachita tough, losing only 62-67.

Playing these tough teams conditions them to breeze though district. Right now, they are on a four-game winning streak, three district games -- Delhi Charter, 104-21, Madison, 91-28 and General Trass, 95-15. The other game in this streak was Bastrop, 76-44.

Next week we will meet the girls who are expected to go deep in the state tournament.