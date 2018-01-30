Lady Hornets continue season’s undefeated streak

So what else is new? The Lady Hornets appear on their way to another undefeated season in district even without six-foot-three Micaela Wilson and Emonni Baker.

After trashing General Trass 67-11, they came back and spanked Vidalia 69-17.

This time Jalexius Kelly led the way with 15 points which included three 3’s. Tashunna Neal had 12 and was two for two from the free point line. Mykiya Wilson had 10 even though she was only two for six from the free throw line. T’Kira Fuller was 5 for 6 from the charily strip and finished with 9. Shamari Franklin had 9. Tamaya Miller had 4 as did Taleria Cowart. Edberly Minnieweather had 3 on a 3.

I think only Ferriday stands in the way of an undefeated season because the Hornets only won by 5 in Ferriday. If anyone beats them this will be the club and we play them Feb. 2.

Hope you can come out an cheer them on.