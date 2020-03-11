Lady Dragons open district play with shutout against Beekman

The Mangham Lady Dragons opened district play with a 10-0 shutout against Beekman March 11.

Anna Myers was the winning pitcher, allowing only two hits, no runs and no walks during the five innings she was on the mound.

Mangham took a 1-0 lead when Dorothy Williamson doubled in the first inning. They added another run in the second inning, the four runs in each of the next two innings.

Dorothy Williams and Abby Pruitt each had three hits, while Morgan Cruse and Camm Neathery had two each. Maddison Thomas and Olivia Dannehl each had one hit.