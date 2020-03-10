Hornets two games away from third straight title

Three down and two to go for a three-peat of the state championship after taking care of Mangham and Jonesboro-Hodge in typical Hornet fashion, Mangham 95-68 and he latter 87-57.

Didn’t get to see the Mangham game myself but I heard that the Dragons “froze” the ball in a delaying tactic to keep the Hornets from breaking the century mark on them. I suppose any “moral” victory is better than none.

The Hornets jumped off to a 28-11 first quarter lead and never looked back. Jalon Qualls and Zyquarius Cowart led the way with 21 points each. Kashie Natt had 16, LaBrandon Butler had 14. Damerion Williams was in double figures as well with 11. DeMargus Dixon added 6, Tyler Bess 4 and Cameron Smith 2.

Devon Ellis, Derrick Dawson, and Jay Pleasant played but did not score.

Jonesboro-Hodge (the #10 seed) came in fresh with an unset win over Doyle (the #6 seed0 and they played like it ... for about five minutes taking a 12-9 lead over the favored Hornets with three minutes left in the first quarter. But a 12-point unanswered barrage showed who was boss and gave Rayville the lead for good. When Damerion hit a three to close out the quarter, the score was 24-14 Hornets.

Kashie Natt took control and made a statement that this is probably his team as he ripped the nets for 31 points in every way possible, inside, outside and at the free throw line.

LaBrandon Butler announced that he was a force to be reckoned with as he hit for 17. Cowart with his steady play added 10 points. Bess and Williams had 8 each and DeMargus dropped in 7. Smith got 2 as did Qualls before he was injured and had to leave the game early in the first quarter. He did not return to the game but Coach West said that he will be ready to play in the semi-final game.

So now on to Lake Charles. By the time you read this, we will have played the semi-final on Tuesday.

Win this one and it’s on to the finals on Friday.