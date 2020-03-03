Hornets on their way to title

It may not be too soon of speaking of a three-peat as the Rayville High School Hornets disposed of the visiting Hawks of St. Helena College and Career Academy 98-54.

The Hawks kept it relatively close as Devon Hopkins hit eight of nine free throws on his way to his team high 21 points.

For Rayville Kashie Natt had his best game at the free-throw line with eight of 10 as he led Rayville with 27. Zyquarius Cowart was close behind with 22 including four for four on free throws and four threes. Damerion Williams followed with three three’s and 18 points. Jay Pleasant added 11 including an alley-oop set up by Demarcus Dixon in a crowd. He saw or at least felt

Jay was in position so up came the ball out of the crowd going above the goal and Pleasant went up above the goal and slammed it home.

Jalon Qualls had nine, Derrick Dawson had four points along with Tyler Bess. Cameron Smith had a three. All total Rayville had eight three’s.

This sets up a second round game with Mangham who upset the 15th seed Rapides 82-73. This game was played in Mangham March 3.

If the Hornets win it will be Doyle or Jonesbosro-Hodge on March 6.