Hornets still on top despite tough opposition

This year’s edition of the Rayville High School Hornets is for real.

Good as last year? Maybe so, maybe not. Record doesn’t indicate it, but it could be the opposition is stronger. They have met two of the strongest in the state and split.

First was Scotlandville at the show down in Grambling. Then Madison Prep out of Baton Rouge as well.

Scotlandville, also the Hornets, were as much like the Rayville Hornets that we have met, three poppers and shot blockers. They didn’t beat us, we just ran out of time 74-76.

Madison Prep who lost by one to Scotlandville came to Rayville and were tough for a quarter, 14-18. After the struggle, we went ahead 28-27 late in the second quarter and that was it. Leading 33-27 at halftime, Madison Prep never got closer that four points the rest of the game. Final score 57-48.

You are right. A tough defensive struggle.

Scotlandville, in the top division in the elite schools, is arguably the best team in the state, after the Rayville Hornets, of course.

Right now, the Hornets are the fourth strongest team in the state in Double A. This was published after some funny math on the state level.

They say this is only a temporary designation. If and when the Hornets beat Madison Prep on their own court this will likely change. Rayville plays Madison Prep on Jan. 26.

Meanwhile the Hornets will wrap up the district with Beekman Charter and Mangham at home Jan. 29 and Feb 5 respectively, and Ferriday and Delhi Charter on the road. The Hornets will host the first playoff game after Feb 8. Look for that date.