Hornets prepare for Oak Grove

The Rayville Hornets took to the field last Friday by hosting the Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers.

The Hornets lost the game 54-8.

The Cavaliers came out to a 28-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and managed to stop the Hornets from scoring again the rest of the game.

CBA then added 13 points in the second quarter to go into the half with a 41-8 lead and another 13 points in the third quarter to move ahead 54-8.

The fourth quarter remained scoreless and the game ended with a CBA victory.

The Hornets will face the Oak Grove Tigers this Friday with both teams hoping for their first win of the season.