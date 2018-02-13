Hornets headed to state tourney

Two more games, two more wins.

Mangham 102-48. Delhi Charter 89-53.

For the second consecutive seasons, the Hornets played havoc in district winning on the average by about 40 points a game. Mangham played tough in the first quarter trailing by only one 20-19 on the strength of Harrison’s three threes (he had five in the game) only to be down 48-30 at the half.

They did their best to keep the Hornets from hitting the century mark by “freezing” the ball the last two minutes with the Hornets at 97. Unfortunately they couldn’t keep the ball that long and when Jay Pleasant tried a three, he was fouled giving him three foul shots. He calmly sank all three of them to make it a hundred.

Next week the Hornets begin their quest for a state title. They start a week later then the girls. At press time the brackets for the boys had not been made but they will play the first game Feb. 23 in the Hornet gym.