Hornets have good week

The Rayville Hornets defeated Richwood and Kilbourne last week while falling to D’Arbonne Woods.

The Hornets started with a 22-4 win over Richwood last Tuesday.

Austin Thames drove in four runners on a double in the second and a single in the third to help Rayville take the win.

The Hornets had taken an early lead by scoring on a double by Tripp Murphy and a walk in the first inning. The score 10 more runs in the third inning, driven by a groundout by Rikesh Patel, a walk , a walk by Zach Colvin, a walk by Tyler Ragsdale, a single, a single by Austin Thames, a single by Patel, and a walk by Hayden Adams.

Richwood scored three runs in the third inning.

Thames was the winning pitcher for Rayville. He threw four innings, allowing four runs and two hits and striking out 11 batters.

Thames, Cody Stansbury, and John Pippens each collected multiple hits for the Hornets while Thames also stole three bases.

Next, the Raiders fell 14-3 to D’Arbonne Woods.

D’Arbonne Woods started with a 5-4 lead in the first inning, widening it to 5-4 in the second 7-4 in the sixth and 14-4 in the seventh inning.

Austin Thames and D.J. Risher led Rayville’s batting with two hits each while Michael Hutson and Andrew Tarver each had one hit. The Hornets’s points came on runs from Cody Stansbury, Risher, Tripp Murphy and Thames.

Adams led Rayville’s pitching with four strikeouts.

The Hornets took on Kilbourne on April 23, defeating them 11-4.

The Hornets led 3-1 at the end of the first inning, widening their lead to 6-2 in the third inning, 8-4 in the fifth inning, and 11-6 in the sixth inning.

Scoring for the Hornets were Cody Stansbury, Michael Hutson, D.J. Risher and Austin Thames with two runs each and Hayden Ames, Austin Meeks and Andrew Tarver with one run each.

Thames had three hits and two RBIs while Risher had two hits and two RBIs, Hutson had two hits and Stansbury, Andrew Tarver and Gavin Williams each had one hit.