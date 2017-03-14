Hornets finish as runner up

After that sterling victory over Sophia B. Wright the Rayville Hornets headed for Lake Charles and Burton Coliseum for the semis and hopefully the finals.

We thought it would be with district foe Ferriday, the #3 seed. Not to be, the #6 seed North Caddo beat Ferriday by five points to punch their ticket to Lake Charles and a game with the Hornets. Not to worry, we beat Ferriday by an average of better than forty points a game in the two district contests so North Caddo couldn’t be much of a threat since they won only by five.

But wait, didn’t we decide that comparative scores weren’t fool proof? But no matter, at the end of the first quarter, 20- 9 Rayville. Ho hum, another patented Hornet blowout except North Caddo wasn’t buying. With 3:25 left in the half NC had closed the gap to four and with two free throws at the buzzer they trailed by only three, 31-28 at the end of the half.

In less than two minutes into the third, we led by seven but still North Caddo would not go away. They went on a tear of twelve unanswered points and Rayville found themselves down 42-35.

The fourth quarter started with the Hornets down 43-46 and then five down 43-48. That’s when the brothers Wilson took over. A threee by JaMarkus cut it to two. A basket by Caddo put it back to four, then a triple by JaMichael cut it to one and then another threee by JaMarkus gave the Hornets the lead they were not to relinquish although Caddo did get within one with :46 left to play. After that, the Hornets hit eight consecutive free throws that gave them a 62-56 victory and a spot in the state championship game.

I never really appreciated how good the Hornets were this year until I saw them in defeat. This team could conceivably be the best Rayville High has ever put on the floor. The only team I can think of that could possibly be better is next year’s team.

Number one seed powerhouse Madison Prep of Baton Rouge (a team that arguably shouldn’t even be playing in the non-select category) beat the Hornets earlier this year in a tournament by a whopping seventeen points. They lost only one game this season and that to state champion superpower in Division One, Scotlandville. Madison Prep won one playoff game 132-32, another 113-33. They won their semi-final game by over fifty points.

This was the challenge facing the Hornets. Afraid? Forget it. They played to win this game. At 3:59 to play in the first quarter the Hornets lead 10-5 but lost the first quarter 15-19. At the half they were behind 26-29. In the third, disaster in the form of a nine-point drought struck. The Hornets trailed by 17. Somehow they recovered to lag only 40-46 going into the fourth. Three times in the fourth they trailed by as much as eleven when they went on a nine point run themselves to trail by two. At :20 MP went ahead by four. At :16 the Hornets cut it to two and had the ball trailing 61-64 when a three would have tied the game. Not to happen. Madison Prep closed it out to win 65-61.

It’s possible I would have been prouder of the team had they won, but I don’t know how.

Following is the scoring in Lake Charles, the first number the semi-final: JaMarkus Wilson 18-20, JaMichael Wilson 13-12, Rashad Naylor 8-5, Mylik Wilson 7-10, Michael Williams 7-7, Samuel Sledge 4-2, Nashaun Ellis 2-4, Demontrel Wilson 1-1, Chris Jones 2-0.

Other players on the team, Carter Coon, Randle Dorsey, Hennessey Thomas and Kameron Hunter were vital because they furnished more competition in practice than the starters usually got in games and furnished the much needed bench depth.

Why are the Hornets so good.? Two elements, one because they’re family, that’s why. Oh, I know other winning teams have used that term but only metaphorically. For the Hornets, they are family. Three brothers Michael Williams, JaMichael “Red” Wilson and JaMarkus “Black” Wilson with the latter pair twins to boot. You can’t get more “family” than that and Mylik Wilson is cousin to all three of them.

In addition to that, assistant coach Ron “Don Don” Ellis coaches his son, Nashaun and cousin Demontrel Wilson.

The other element is, of course, the coaching staff. Head Coach, Damon West (who was an assistant coach on Rayville High’s only state championship team) has gathered around him the most compatible, competent and experienced people possible. Assistant Coach Antwuan James (coach of the freshmen and junior varsity teams, they may have lost a game this year) Assistant Coach Ron Ellis, a former pro player, plus managers Johnny Mack Brown and Monterius Fletcher and statistician Billy Carl Green make up an elite group of basketball minds. They are easy to spot at any game for they are the best dressed people in the gym.

Anyone else ready for next year?