Hornets end season 27 seconds from a three-peat

Who would had thought after losing four starters from the state champions of a year ago that we would make another run for the top team in 2-A?

A lot changed but an important ingredient stayed the same and that was Damon West, Antwuan James, Ron Ellis, Billy Green and Johnnie Mack. These coaches stayed the course and produced another sterling team that went undefeated again in the district and finished with a 27-6 record.

No only that, but they were within 27 seconds of winning it all again for the third time in a row. I’m not sure what happened for when we (Dr. Ineichen and Layton, and I) got to the coliseum in Lake Charles, we were greeted by a guard that said that no spectators would be allowed on order of the governor. Coronavirus had taken its toll.

Not to be outdone, we got the game streaming on the phone. By the time we made connection the Hornets were trailing 2-13. Port Allen went on to increase the lead by 16 and finished the first quarter 10-24.

This had to be an aberration for no 2-A team is that much better than the Hornets so we stayed with them. And sure enough, at half-time the margin was 35-42.

We out-scored them 19-10 in the third quarter and at one time had a six-point lead in the fourth.

Back and forth it raged until the last 27 seconds the Hornets were leading by four and Port Allen with the ball called time out. Would you believe that the blankety blank streaming froze so I have no idea what happened.

Later I was to learn that the turnover bug would show its ugly face on the Hornet side. Port Allen tied it up in regulation and won by 74-78 in overtime. But like so many games this one was won at the free-throw line. They were 17-31 while we were 9-15.

The semi-final was a typical Rayville win over Red River of Coushatta 90-67.

Scoring in the two games was as following: Kashie Natt 29-14, Zyquarius Cowart 21-17, Jalon Qualls 12-13, LaBrandon Butler 10-9 Demarcus Dixon 7-0, Jay Pleasant 5-6, Damerion Williams 0-13, Tyler Bess 4-0,Devon Ellis 2-0, Derrick Dawson 0-2. Cameron Smith played in the first game but did not score.

I’d like to make a prediction here. Losing this game keeps us from winning a four-peat. Next year, we will be close to a shoo in.