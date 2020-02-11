Hornets come out on top after facing series of tests against three tough teams

Three more games, three more wins, but some competition in the third one.

The Rayville High School Hornets took a break from district play and motored to Bastrop for some 4A competition. Well, at least a game with them.

Though Bastrop showed some improvement over the first game earlier this season, the Hornets still managed a 25-five point win 87-62. One has to realize that the Hornets have improved during the season as well.

Five Hornets were in double figures: Kashie Natt, Zyquarius Cowart and Jay Pleasant had 15 each, Damerion Williams had 14, Jalon Qualls had 10, LaBrandon Butler had eight, Derrick Dawson had five, Demarcus Dixon had three and Tyler Bess had two.

Ferriday came to town for a rematch of a game they lost by only 20 points on their home court. They didn’t fare as well in the Hornet venue as they lost 103-56.

Natt scorched the nets for 24. Pleasant had 15 again. Qualls and Dixon had 12 each, Williams had 11, Cameron Smith had eight, Dawson had seven, Cowart and Butler had six each.

Now the game with Madison in Tallulah was a horse of a different color and not at all unexpected.

The Hornets beat the Jaguars by only seven points in Rayville with the home court advantage. And Madison is easily the sixth power rated team in all of 2A. (Rayville is #2).

Even though Rayville was up twenty 41-21 with 3:41 left in the third, Madison would not go away and battled back to within eight for a final score of 65-57. That’s terribly close by Hornet standards.

Cowart led the way with 25 points including six for six at the free-throw line in the fourth when Madison was fouling to stop the clock. Natt had 20 and was two for two at the charity stripe in the same period.

Qualls had 14, Williams 11, Butler eight and Dawson two. Pleasant played some valuable minutes but did not score.

That wraps up the tough stuff and it’s likely the Hornets will beat General Trass and Vidalia to complete another undefeated district season. The first playoff game will be held in Rayville when determined.