Gators open season with victory

The Delhi Charter School Gators opened their season with a 25-18 victory over the Delta Charter School Storm.

Delta Charter got on the board but the Gators tied the game up at 6-6 by the end of the first parish.

The Storm scored again in the second quarter, but the Gators answered with 13 points of their own to go into halftime with a 19-12 lead for the Gators.

After a scoreless third quarter, both teams managed to score in the fourth quarter and the game ended with the Delhi Charter School Gators in the lead 25-18.

“Between four personal foul penalties that resulted in 60 yards of negative yards and four turnovers -- three fumbles and one muffed punt -- the game was closer than it should have been,” Delhi Charter head coach Jeremy Foote said. “The team performed well on the field, but turnovers must be eliminated in order to beat teams. We did come out with a win over Delta Charter at 25-18, but was not indicative of how well we played, both offensively and defensively.”

The Gators racked up 475 yards of offense in the game.

Chadwick Clark II had 25 carries for 175 yards, one touchdown and also had 73 passing yards and a touchdown.

Jeffery Williams received one touchdown pass.

Marcellus Crear had two receptions for 30 yards, two carries for 65 yards, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

Terry David had 1 reception for 50 yards.

Reid Arledge had nine solo tackles, four assists and two sacks.

Trenton Jinks had two sacks and and two TFL.

The win puts the Gators at 1-0 on the season as they prepare to travel to Shreveport Friday to take on the Loyola College Prep Flyers who are also 1-0 on the season.