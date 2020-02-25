Game for the ages shows what Hornets can do

When the Vidalia Vikings came to town on Jan. 21, no one was expecting much except another big Rayville win. But what happened was a record setting first quarter that even the super teams of the past two years failed to accomplish.

The Hornets scorched the nets for 46 points. Coach Damon West said he has never seen anything like this in his basketball career.

When you stop to think about it, that’s almost six points a minute. Over the game, that would be 184 points. It wasn’t as though the coach was trying to run up the score. With about four minutes left he substituted the second unit intact. Nine players scored in that fateful first period.

When Damerion Williams hit a three from the right corner the race was on. He went on to score 14 points in that quarter including four for five free throws and another three.

Amazingly the Hornets hit five of their ten threes’s in that quarter. Williams went on to score three more three’s and 32 points. Four others followed in double digits: Jay Pleasant 13, Kashie Natt and Derrick Dawson 12 each, and LaBrandon Butler 10. Zyquarius Cowart had a three in the first quarter and 7 points for the game. Devon Ellis and Jalon Qualls followed with six apiece. Cameron Smith hit a three and scored five points. Tyler Bess closed out the scoring with three (a field goal and a free point). Demarqus Dixon played but did not score.

This is the first time I have seen the officials start the “mercy” clock at the start of the third quarter. Both coaches had to agree to this of course. The final score was 108-34.

The Hornets are fast starters. In a game against Bastrop they scored 42 points in the first quarter.

They seem to be peaking at the right time and should be ready for St. Helena College and Career Academy on Feb. 28. Details had not been determined at press time (probably $8 and 6 or 7 p.m.). Find out and come on out.