Dragons play Tigers during Bayou Jamb

The Mangham Dragons traveled to ULM Saturday to take on the Oak Grove Tigers as part of Bayou Jamb.

The Dragons played two 12-minute halves before falling 35-12 to the Tigers. Mangham’s Caleb Pleasant was voted MVP for Mangham.

Oak Grove’s kick off was caught by Mangham’s J.T. Smith, but three plays later, the Dragons turned possession over to Oak Grove on downs after a failed pass. The Tigers capitalized on their possession to score their first touch down and PAT for a 7-0 lead with 8:45 on the clock.

Mangham ralled for a series of plays but was stopped short of the goal before the Tigers mounted their own offensive and scored again for a 14-0 lead despite a pair of tackles by Mangham’s Chandler Canticle.

Another drive led by Mangham’s Pleasant and Cam Wilmore was shut down by the Tigers.

Mangham’s Smith returned an Oak Grove kick off from the 15 to the 40 yard line with 4:02 on the clock and the Dragons mounted another drive. After a a flurry of pass attempts Pleasant hit Shawn Williams who was pushed out of bounds by an Oak Grove player. The Dragons used that first down to complete their drive and brought the score up to 14-6.

Oak Grove scored again to widen their lead to 21-6.

The Dragons scored again with Pleasant passing to J.T. Smith to narrow the Tiger lead to 21-12 going into half time.

The Tigers opened the second half by scoring twice to bring the final score to 28-12 despite the best efforts of the Dragons.

The Dragons will begin their regular season with an away game against Rosepine at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, the Rayville Hornets will begin regular season play with a home game against Calvary Baptist Academy at 7 p..m. Sept. 6 while Delhi Charter School will host Delta Charter School at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and Riverfield Academy will host the River Oaks Mustangs at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in Rayville.

The Delhi Bears will open their regular season at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 with an away game against Merryville.