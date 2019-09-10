Dragons open season with win over Rosepine

The Mangham Dragons opened their regular season with a 34-26 win over the Rosepine Eagles last Friday night.

The teams were evenly matched going into halftime with a 14-14 tie as the Snapdragons performed, followed by the Rosepine High school band who did a rendition of Wrath and Redemption.

Next, the Eagles kicked off to the Dragons who needed only three plays to score a touchdown and extra point to move ahead to a 21-14 lead.

The Eagles fumbled on the Dragon kickoff and Mangham recovered the ball with a first and goal. The Dragons scored but missed the PAT to lead 27-14.

The Eagles took the next kickoff at the 35 yard line and moved it only nine yards on the next three plays thanks to a relentless Dragon defense.

The Dragons made good use of their field position and scored on their next drive. Flags were thrown against both teams, but the score held and the Dragons moved ahead 34-14.

The Eagles were able to score twice more in the match, but it was too little, too late and the Dragon emerged victorious with a final score of 34-26.

Meanwhile, Mangham’s JV Dragons have wracked up a 7-0 win against St. Frederick and a 40-0 win over Delhi Charter School.

This Friday night, the Dragons will travel to Monroe for a battle with the St. Frederick Warriors. Both teams enter the match with 1-0 records.