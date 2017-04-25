Dragons defeat Rayville

The Mangham Dragons scored a 16-4 win over the Rayville Hornets April 16.

The Hornets took an early lead in the first inning when DJ Risher singled on a 2-2 countso score one run.

The Dragons came back with six runs in the first inning. J. Rogers singled off of Tripp Murphy, driving in one run and then Murphy walked H. Roberts to drive in a run. Hayden Hutson doubled off of Murphy, driving in three runs, and Hayden Adams uncorked a wild pitch, scoring one run.

Mangham scored eight runs in the second inning. Mangham’s big inning was driven by a single by Hutson, a double by R. Maldanado, a double by Chris Fleming, a groundout by Rogers, and a single by Gage Huff.

Austin Thames led Rayville with two runs batted in. He went 1-for-2 on the day.

Mangham lead 6-3 at the end of the first inning, 14-3 at the end of the second, and 14-4 at the end of the third inning. That score held until the game ended.

The Hornets also lost a heartbreaker to Doyline on April 20, losing the game 12-11 in the seventh inning.

The Hornets started out in the hole when Doyline took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and widening it to 6-1. Rayville scored one unanswered run in the third inning to narrow the lead to 6-2, and both teams scored once in the fourth to make the score 7-3.

Doyline moved further ahead in the fifth inning with three runs to Rayville’s one to make the lead 10-4.

The Hornets started their comeback in the six inning, scoring four runs to Doyline’s two to make the score 12-8. They continued to score in the final inning but fell a run short of being able to tie the game and lost 12-11.

The Hornet scoring was led by Cody Stansbury and Hayden Adams who each drove in three runs. Adams also stole five bases.