Delhi Charter Gators beat Beekman, 20-6

The Delhi Charter Gators defeated Beekman 20-6 last Friday night.

The win boosts the Gators to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in District 2-2A.

The Gators jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter and widened it to 13-6 by half time. Following a scoreless third quarter, the Gators scored seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a final score of 20-7.

Kameron Wicker was eight for 12 in Delhi’s passing game for a gain of 123 yards. He also had nine rushes for 27 yards.

Cameron McDaniel had one catch for 76 yards while Jeffery Williams ahd two for 21 yards, Terry David had two for 20 yards, Bradley Gates had one for four yards and Ladarius Houston had two for two yards.

Reid Arledge lead the rushing for DCS with nine carries for 48 yards. James Thomas had nine for 43 yards, Ethan Darden had three carries for 12 yards, Cameron McDaniel and Demontral Williams each had two caries for six yards and Jeffery Williams had two carries for three yards.

On defense, had three solo tackes and two sacks. Reid Arledge and Camerson McDaniel each had five solo tackles, while Hayden Arledge had four, Trenton Jinks and James Thomas had three, Ladarius Houston Donovan Wells and Mckinley Dorsey had two and Jeffrey Williams, Demontral Williams, Bradley Gates, Thomas McKnight and Michael Gwin each had one.

The Gators will travel to Rayville this Friday to play the 1-5 Hornets. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Manghan 47, Rayville 8

The Mangham Dragons defeated the Rayville Hornets 47-8 last Friday night.

The district victory boosts the Dragons to 5-1 over all and 2-0 in District 2-2A and drops to the Hornets to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in district.

Mangham will travel to play 4-2 General Trass this week while Rayville will host the 3-3 Delhi Charter School Gators in a district game.

Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.

Delta Charter 36, Delhi 12

The Delhi Bears lost 36-12 last Friday night to Delta Charter.

Delta came out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Bears came back in the second with 12 unanswered points to go into halftime with a 12-0 lead. Delta led 15-12 at the end of the third quarter and scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the final score of 36-12.

The loss drops the Bears to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in district play.

This Friday the Bears will host the Sicily Island Tigers at 7 p.m. in Delhi.

The Tigers come into the game at 2-4 overall and -03 in district.