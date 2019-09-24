Delhi Bears win 28-6 in Cross the Tracks rivalry

The Delhi Bears improved their standing to 2-0 on the season by defeating the Delhi Charter School Gators 28-6 last Friday night.

This was the first year that the two Delhi schools competed for bragging rights for the Cross the Tracks Rivalry trophy.

The Delhi Bears traveled down to the swamp of Delhi Charter on Friday night and were able to defeat the Gators by the score of 28-6.

The Bears were able to strike first with an interception return by sophomore Camyrn South of 35 yards in the first quarter. The game turned into a defensive game and neither team was able to score again until the Bears fumbled late in the second quarter and the Gators were able to capitalize and score right before half which made the halftime score 8-6 in favor of the Bears.

The Bears receive the opening kickoff of the second half, and senior Marquil Hicks returned the kickoff for an 80 yard score. The Bears defense pitched a shutout in the second half and did not give up many yards to the Gators offense.

The Bears ground attack began to take charge with huge runs by sophomore Javion Nelson, to be capped off with a 12 yard score by Junior running back Deremy Washington which brought the score to 22-6 Bears. Javion Nelson was also playing defense when he was able to intercept a pass and return it 80 yards for another Bears score which brought the final score to 28-6 Delhi Bears.

Delhi Charter’s defense was led by Reid Arledge who had 10 tackles and three TFL. Offensively, the Gators had 55 rushing yards and 155 passing.

This week Delhi will host Cedar Creek at 7 p.m. while DCS will travel to Mangham to play the Dragons.