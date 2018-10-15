Delhi Bears defeat Sicily Island Tigers, 48-19

The Delhi Bears defeated the Sicily Island Tigers 48-19 last Friday night.

The victory boosts the Bears to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in District play.

The Bears took a narrow 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 24-19 at the half. The Bears defense shut down the Tigers in the second half, allowing them to lead 32-19 at the end of the third quarter and 48-19 at the end of the game.

The Bears split their yardage evenly in the game, gaining 205 yards and two touchdowns in the air and 206 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Brandon Williams connected on 17 of 25 attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Cameron McDowell caught seven of them for both touchdowns and 109 yards. Maquil Hicks caught four passes for 52 yards, while Kevin Faire had three for 38 yards and Tyrone Smith had three for six yards.

Jimmie Thomas led the ground attack with 11 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns.Brandon Williams ran the ball 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown and Richard Washington had seven carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears will be at home this week as they host the Oak Grove Tigers who are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.