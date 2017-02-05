DCS track teams qualify for state track meet

The Delhi Charter School track team earned seven spots in the LHSAA State 1A Track Meet May 5th at Bernie Moore Track at LSU.

Both boys and girls earned District 2-1A runner-up finishers at the district track meet held April 20 at Sterlington High School. Athletes placing in the top four qualified for the Region 1-1A meet held at Cedar Creek on April 25. From there the top three earn seeds in the state track meet.

In the girls division, Ashari Jones was the first to qualify in the discus throw, throwing a school record 92 feet 6.5 inches placing second; Joniah Brown was next, placing third in the 1600 meter run at 6 minutes 16 .32 seconds, breaking her own school record; and Anna Beth Raley finished out the girls qualifiers in the 800 meter run, placing second at 2 minutes 37.23 seconds.

In the boys division the 4X100 meter relay team finished second at 43.85 seconds. The team consisted of James Thomas, Chester McDaniel, Joshua Poland and J’Quan Polly. Polly was the only double qualifier as he also was third in the long jump at 20 feet 1.5 inches.