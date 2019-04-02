DCS track teams earn championships at Cougar Relays

The Delhi Charter School boys and girls varsity track teams came out as team champions in the Cougar Relays March 28 at Cedar Creek in Ruston.

Individual medals for each team include:

• 100 meters: first place, Chester McDaniel and Destiny Hargrove.

• 200 Meters: first place, Destiny Hargrove; second place, James Thomas; and third place, Donovon Wells.

• 800 Meters: first place, Anna Beth Raley; and second place, Kolton Kelley.

• 1600 Meters: third place, Joniah Brown.

• 3200 Meters: third place, Tori Hudspeth.

• 100 Hurdles: first place. Destiny Bayonne; and second place, Shelby Mejias.

• 300 Hurdles: second place, Terry David and Shelby Mejias; and third place, Tyler Blake.

• 4x100 Relay: first place, James Thomas, Demontreal Williams, J’Quan Polly and Chester McDaniel and Joniah Brown, Rikira Clay, Amaiya Ewell and Destiny Hargrove.

• 4x200 Relay: first place setting a new school record of 1:31.73, Jeffrey Williams, Chester McDaniel, Demontreal Williams and J’Quan Polly; and second place, Rikira Clay, Anna Beth Raley, Amaiya Ewell and Destiny Hargrove.

• 4x400 Relay: first place, Kolton Kelley, Donovon Wells, Jeffrey Williams and J’Quan Polly and Amaiya Ewell, Aryssa Steele, Anna Beth Raley and Joniah Brown.

• Shot put: first place, Ashari Jones; and second place, Jake Stansbury.

• Discus, first place, Ashari Jones; and third place, Jake Stansbury.

• Javelin: third place, Isabel Colvin and Jake Stansbury.

• Long Jump: first place, J’Quan Polly; and second place, Chester McDaniel and Megan Holloway.

• Triple Jump: second place, Terry David and Megan Holloway; and third place, Jeffrey Williams.

• High Jump, second place, Destiny Bayonne.

• Pole Vault: first place with a new school record of 11 feet, Terry David.