DCS, Rayville rack up wins in football action

The Delhi Charter School Gators defeated the Madison Parish Jaguars 18-6 Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Delhi score six unanswered points in the second quarter when the Bears recovered a fumble and ran it in for a three-yard touchdown on the next play to end the half with a 6-0 lead.

The Jaguars tied things up at 6-6 by the end of the third quarter. However, Delhi scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give them the win at 18-6.

The win boosts the Gators to 2-3 on the season as they travel to Bastrop this Friday to take on 2-2 Beekman.

Rayville, 26

Vidalia, 12

The Rayville Hornets football scored their first win of the season with a solid 26-13 victory over the Vidalia Vikings last Friday night.

The Hornets will not travel to Mangham Friday night to face the 4-1 Mangham Dragons in a district match.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

North Caddo, 62

Mangham, 28

The Mangham Dragons suffered their first loss of the season in a 62-28 contest to the North Caddo Rebels last Friday night.

The game started off closely balanced with a 6-6 tie at the end of the first quarter and North Caddo leading only 15-14 at half time.

The Rebels leaped ahead in the third quarter, scoring 36 points and holding the Dragons to only 7.

In the final quarter, the Rebels put another 12 points on the board while the Dragons answered with eight for a final score of 62-28 in favor of the Rebels.

The loss drops Mangham to 4-1 on the season as they prepare to host the 1-4 Rayville Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday in Mangham.

Delhi, 0

OCS 49

The OCS Eagles shut out the Delhi Bears with a 49-0 win last Friday night.

As their defense shut down the Bears, the Eagles score 21 points in both the first and second quarter and another seven points in the third quarter for the win.

The loss drops Delhi to 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in district as they prepare to host Delta Charter at 7 p.m. Friday. Delta Charter comes into the game at 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district.