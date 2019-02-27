DCS qualifies in track

The Delhi Charter School Track team competed Feb. 2 in the LSU Last Chance Qualifier for a chance to qualify for the LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships.

Two relay teams and a long jumper from DCS qualified.

Those qualifying include Boys 4X200 members Jeffrey Williams, Donovon Wells, Demontreal Williams and Chester McDaniel, Girls 4X200 relay members Rikira Clay, Anna Beth Raley, Amaiya Ewell, Joniah Brown, Aryssa Steele and Destiny Hargrove and Megan Holloway in the long jump.

It was a good experience for the team and a chance to get a jumpstart on the outdoor season. The State Championships were held at LSU Karl Maddox Indoor Facility Feb. 16th. DCS competes in Division II which includes teams from Classification C through 3A.