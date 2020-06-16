Letter to the Editor

What makes a father isn’t the ability to conceive a child. It’s having the courage to raise one.

Animals reproduce. Flowers reproduce.

There is a father absence crisis in America.

As a father, loving, support, guidance and encouragement will make your child feel safe and protected when their father is around.

A father is the first man in your children’s lives. As as father, be loving. Support your child so that they will feel safe and protected when their father is around. Embrace your responsibility. Be there. Do your financial share. Balance discipline with fun. Be a role model of adult manhood.

You love from the inside out. Too many men use the word biological. Psalm 27:10 -- For my Father have forsaken me.

God said let’s make man in our image. That doesn’t make us a Christian. You have to become a Christian. Biological doesn’t make you a father. Your have to become a father. As being the biological person, a judge can order you to pay child support. The judge can’t make you love a child. A young lady told us her mother got married. That man gave her the love and everything a father should.

Fathers for Fathers

Robert Taylor

Curtis Wilkerson

Jerome Bosely