Letter to the Editor

Living with cancer

Dear Editor:

I am twice a survivor of cancer (cervical cancer 1994, breast cancer 1998) and consider myself more a warrior than a survivor.

I have disallowed the fear of cancer to prevent me from moving forward, enjoying life, being with loved ones and laughing often. I chose to claim my life and even if the cancer recurs, it will not have won because today I live. When God summons me, I will answer; and to make my transition from labor to reward. I will spend eternity in my “never ending beginning,” after having “lived with cancer.”

Ola Washington-Bunnitt

Connectional Affiliation: Christian Methodist Episcopal Church; Hall of Fame Inductee (2014).

Local Affiliation: Hamlett Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Rayville

Dedicated to the memory of Yvette Rene Bunnitt-Owens and Robert Bunnitt Jr.