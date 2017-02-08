Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you!

This past week I was able to attend camp at Camp Ch-Yo-Ca with a lot of other kids. For some it was their first camp ever!

I wanted to say thank you. Thanks to all the area businesses that donated to help pay for the trip.

Thanks to the counselors that stayed with us and kept us safe.

A special thanks to Sister Jane and Brother Roger Temple at the House of Grace for the vision.

But above all I thank God for making this all possible. I appreciate everything that was done.

We had lots of fun swimming, canoeing, playing basketball and showing off our talents. We learned a lot about our Lord, Jesus Christ. I am really looking forward to next year.

Signed,

Kristen McDowell

Delhi