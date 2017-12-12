Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

The coming holiday season is a joyous time of the year. It is also a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Most accidents are preventable. It only takes a little effort to drive safely and obey traffic laws. Failure to observe traffic laws can be costly in damages and loss of life.

Some of the major causes of accidents include:

1. Driving under the influence of alcohol. If you drink, don’t drive.

2. Speeding. It better to be a little late than not get there because of an accident.

3. Not staying alert. Don’t be distracted by any cell phone or other people in the car. Keep your eyes on the road and on the traffic in the area.

4. Weaving in and out of traffic. You may not notice other traffic movement.

5. Not looking before turning. Most vehicles have blind spots that require turning your head to see other vehicles.

6. Not using safety belt. Many lives are loss just because a person was not wearing his safety belt.

7 Not providing safe spacing between vehicles. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow stopping or turning.

8 Not using turning signals. Let other drivers know when you are turning or changing lanes.

There will be extra law enforcement officers out on the road during the holidays to protect you and to charge those who fail to follow the law.

If you are pulled over, you must behave in a safe manner. If you see flashing light behind you, pulled over in a safe place, stop and put vehicle in park, remain in the vehicle, roll down window, placed hands on top of steering wheel in the officer’s sight and wait for instruction from the officer. Because of the recent shootings in traffic stops, you must make sure that you show the officer that you are not a threat. Always be honest, courteous and polite. Don’t ever resist arrest. When you do, you lose.

Drive safely and have a Merry Christmas.

Huey P. O’Neal, USAF-Ret

West Monroe