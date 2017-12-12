Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Town of Delhi would like to thank everyone for their participation in the second annual Delhi Christmas Parade.

It was an honor to have you present at our event. Your presence, enthusiasm, and positive spirit helped make this parade such a joy for the citizens of Delhi. Your participation ensured the success of our event.

We would like to acknowledge all the many residents and businesses that were having to reroute their comings and goings as a result of the parade staging area being in their neighborhood.

We would also like to thank any businesses that made any donations or contributions.

We hope that this event gets bigger each year, so we encourage everyone to get involved and let’s make it bigger than the year before. Thank you.

We are so grateful to be a part of such a great community.

Mayor,

Jesse Washington