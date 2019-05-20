DAR officers installed

The Boeuf River Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, elected officers for the 2019-2022 term. The officers were installed on April 15 by State Regent elect Charlotte White. The officers are Regent Mary Griffin, Vice Regent Jody Lee Waller, Chaplain Gayle Waller, Recording Secretary Charlotte Ann Sims, Corresponding Secretary Jamie Harrell, Treasurer Dora Heath (not pictured), Registrar Angela Hales, Historian Mary Pruitt, and Parliamentarian Kaye Sharbono.