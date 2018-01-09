Chamber hosts annual meeting

The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and banquet Feb. 22 at the Rayville Civic Center.

The guest speaker for the event will once again be Congressman Ralph Abraham.

“Last year we enjoyed a crowd of 300 people,” chamber president Scott Franklin said. “We are hoping to do the same this year.”

Franklin said the Chamber will give an award for the 2017 Member of the Year (the 2016 award winner was Congressman Abraham), but it is also adding a new award this year for Small Business of the Year.

“This will be a great event, as the chamber would like to celebrate its many accomplishments in 2017, such as the Louisiana Economic Development Strategic Plans for Rayville and Delhi (which were award-winning and recognized by the Louisiana Secretary of Economic Development), Rayville’s very first Christmas Open House and the opening of many new Richland Parish Businesses,” Franklin said.

Additionally, that night the chamber will draw a winner for its Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Shotgun Raffle.

The Chamber is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Beretta A400 shotgun, all proceeds of which go toward the Pavilion Enclosure Project at the cemetery.

“This will prevent families of our veterans from having to bear inclement weather while attending a family members funeral,” Franklin said.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased at Richland State Bank, Citizens Progressive Bank, Big Creek Traders, Cochran Clark Robinson and Thomason, Holly Ridge Rice, and the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and a fried fish dinner will be served. Tickets are $30 and tables for 8 are $250.

Please contact Scott Franklin at 366-5092 for ticket purchases, which are tax deductible.

“We are so proud of where we are now, compared to where we once were when forming the chamber only three short years ago,” Franklin said. “Please join us for a great evening.”