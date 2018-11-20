Celia M. Perry

Funeral services for Celia Perry 81, of Delhi, were held Friday, November 16, 2018 at Newton Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Perry officiating.

Visitation was held at Newton Baptist Church on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Burial was in the Newton Community Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.

Mrs. Perry was born on June 15, 1937 in Holly Ridge, LA and went to be with her Lord on November 13, 2018 at Deerfield Rehabilitation Center in Delhi, LA.

Celia grew up on a farm in Holly Ridge and moved to Delhi where she works as a bookkeeper at many businesses, including the garment factory, boat factory, town water office and the candy company. She and her husband of 61 years William Perry owned Richland Auto Supply, and were well-known and respected in the community. Celia was a longtime member of Newton Baptist Church, and served as its Secretary, Choir member, and on the Budget Committee.

Celia was an avid reader, a fan of murder mysteries, and a great cook.

She could often be found in her kitchen preparing meals for her large extended family, or teaching a grandchild to bake something sweet. To those who called her “Momma”, “Nanny”, or “Aunt Celia”; they knew in her house they would be welcomed, fed, and loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ezra Alonzo Johnson and Lola Ethel Joyner Johnson; a grandson Logan Tyler Perry and granddaughter Erin Renee Gray; brothers Everett Ashley Johnson, William Audice Johnson, Gerald Noal Johnson, Roger Hallack Johnson, and George Yale Johnson; and sisters Juanita Johnson Walker, Joanna Johnson, and Flora Dale Johnson.

Celia is survived by her loving husband William Basil Perry of Delhi, LA; brothers Charles Virgil Johnson and wife Elsie, David Judson Johnson and wife Kathy; sons Joel Basil Perry and wife Heidi of Durango, CO, Bruce Edward Perry and wife Cathy of Holly Ridge, LA, and William Todd Perry and wife Angie; daughter Shelia Kathleen Perry of Delhi, LA; grandchildren Taylor Mae Perry Gann and husband Brandon, Riley Perry, Kelly Perry, Joanna Gray Huckabay and husband JJ, William Jason Gray and wife, Kelly, Lauren Sims, Ashley Ezell Wheeler and husband Sam, Taylor Ezell, Crystal Perry Smith, Christopher Perry and wife Gabi, Chasity Perry Martin and husband Michael, John Wright, Jason Wright, Jacob Wright, Michael Todd Perry and wife Sonja, and Ashley Perry; and great grandchildren Bradon, Marissa, T-Ray, Baylis, Ethan, Kate, Shaymus, Maci, Delaney, Lionel, Haley, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Leon, Trey, Riley, Ella, Trevor, Lily, Kate, Grayson, Diego, Levi, and Emma as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Pallbearers were Johnny Junkin, Lynn Lewis, Lee Harrell, Johnnie Burroughs, Stacy Hutchinson, Jeff Johnson and Jimmy Leggins.