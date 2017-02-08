Back to School tax holiday this weekend

The Richland Voluntary Council on Aging has names its board of directors for 2017-2018.

The board of directors consists of 15 members, including one from each of the nine police jury districts, four at large members, one health care provider and one elected official.

Members of the board of directors serve as volunteers to help the Council on Aging better represent the people of Richland Parish and fill the needs of its senior citizens.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley of Mangham is serving as the elected official while Peggy Ball is serving as the health care provider.

Officers are president Deanna Corbett of Rayville who also represents Police Jury District 3, vice president Sandra Williams of Delhi who represents Police Jury District 1 and secretary treasurer Peggy Ball.

Other members include Wanda Vallery of Delhi representing Police Jury District 2, Tuleta Sasser of Rayville representing Police Jury District 4, D’Juana Stewart of Rayville representing Police Jury District 5, Ralph Odom of Rayville representing Police Jury District 6, Melissa Harwell of Mangham representing Police Jury District 7, Mary E. Russell of Start representing Police Jury District 8, Sherry Smith of Mangham representing Police Jury District 9 and Charlie Cotton, Marsha K. Jordan, Sharon Gee and Lula Smith, all of Rayville as at large members.