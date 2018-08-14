Abraham announces funding

Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, announced nearly $100,000 in grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture for education and workforce development projects across Northeast Louisiana.

The USDA rural development grants will fund three projects that will benefit residents in 14 different parishes, 11 of which are in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“Thanks to tax reform and our efforts in Congress to remove barriers to job creation, our economy is booming and hiring is on the rise. These grants will help further stimulate workforce growth, job training and small business development in rural Louisiana, and I appreciate Sec. Sonny Perdue and the USDA for awarding these funds,” Dr. Abraham said.

The NOVA Workforce Institute of NELA will receive a $93,322 grant to help finance training and technical assistance for business development services in Northeast Louisiana and to help meet labor demands for new and emerging small businesses. The grant is expected to assist 11 small businesses and create 60 new jobs across East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison, Morehouse and Richland Parishes.

“We look forward to assisting the business and industry workforce needs of the Northeast Louisiana Delta Region. NOVA’s Career Readiness (Essential Skills) will be a key component as we equip individuals with the skills necessary to meet these workforce needs, thereby providing opportunities for financial self-sufficiency,” said NOVA Executive Director Paul West. “We appreciate Congressman Abraham’s support of NOVA and these efforts, and we would like to thank Dr. Carrie Castille and the USDA Rural Development for this great opportunity to partner.”