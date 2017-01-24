Rayville police seek armed robbery suspect

The Rayville Police Department is seeking leads in connection with an armed robbery.

Police Chief Willie Robinson said during the early evening hours of Jan. 10, a young female victim came into the Rayville Police Department to report that she had been robbed.

According to the victim, she went to the Citgo on Hwy 80 and parked on the side of the store. The victim further stated that when she went to exit her vehicle, a dark skinned black male with a beard, wearing a black hood and blue jeans opened her passenger door and asked her for money.

The victim told the suspect that she had no money and the suspect then struck the dash with his fist and made the statement that he would kill her if she didn’t produce any money.

The victim told officers that the suspect kept one hand in his pocket as to give the impression that he had a weapon and the victim then gave the suspect her money.

After the incident the victim left the area and came to Rayville Police Department.

Chief Robinson and Investigator Jerry Davis are working to bring this subject in and keep him off of the streets.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is advised to contact the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St., Rayville, call 728-4431, fax 728-9070 or send a direct message to the official Rayville Police Facebook Page.

Any assistance from the public will be greatly appreciated, and as always you can remain anonymous.