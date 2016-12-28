Plans underway for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will be celebrated with a banquet, at 6 p.m. Jan. 15.

This year’s theme is “Walking In His Footsteps”. The guest speaker is Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown. The parade and youth activities will be held Jan. 16. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. All churches, civic groups, fraternities, sororities, businesses, and other organizations are asked to have a parade entry. The Grand Marshal is Nettie Renal.

The youth activities will begin at approximately 11 a.m. immediately after the parade at the Rayville Civic Center.

Since school systems and most businesses will be closed in observance of this holiday, let us take this opportunity in sharing the legacy of Dr. King with our children and the community. Please let us come together and have a memorable program and a great time in honor of Dr. King’s achievements.

Donations are asked to help fund these activities. The MLK Memorial Society is accepting donations now and would like to have all other donations by Jan. 13, 2017.

Please make check or money order payable to: MLK Memorial Society, PO Box 595, Rayville, La. 71269.

The entry fees for the parade are as follows: Floats, $25; cars/truck, $10; horse unit, $5 each; and walking unit, $5 each.

Participants are asked to bring candy for the parade.

Entry forms may be picked up from the following members: Norman Wilson, 303-2397; Phyllis Dorsey, 334-2428; Freddy Rivers, 237-7887; and Freda Kennedy, 334-5111.

First, second, and third place winners will be awarded with a trophy for the best floats. Floats will be judged on the following: originality, theme, neatness, and the details of the overall appearance.

The winners will be announced and trophies will be distributed at the end of the parade.

All other entries, motorcycles, horse riders, dancers, cars, walkers, marching bands, etc., should reflect the spirit, philosophy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The parade entry deadline is Jan. 13, 2017.

All floats should report at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 in front of the Rayville High School parking lot. The parade will proceed down Martin Luther King Street, then onto Louisa and proceed down the regular parade route and end at the Rayville Civic Center.