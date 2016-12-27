Vera Dean Hicks, 83, of Rayville, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Little Creek Methodist Church, Archibald/Alto.

Interment will follow in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Vera was born October 2, 1933 in Wisner, LA and passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Rayville, LA.

Mrs. Vera was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rayville. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Hicks, Sr.; brothers, Dale Chisholm, Nolan Chisholm, and Gerald Chisholm; sisters, Catherine Albritton and Patsy Martinez; and parents, Howard and Belle Chisholm.

Survivors include her son, Claude Hicks and wife, Dellie; grandchildren, Catherine Cowart and Dennis Hicks and wife, Catelyn; great grandchildren, Justin Cowart, Austin Cowart, Dustin Cowart, and Avalyn Rose Hicks; siblings, Bobbie Jean Wheelis, Becky Johnson, Lynette McLemore, and Johnny Wayne Chisholm

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.