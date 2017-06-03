Funeral services for Travis B. Oram, 50, of Rayville, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald with Bro. John Cleveland and Bro. Dwayne Accord officiating.

Interment was in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Travis was born September 7, 1966 in Rayville, LA and passed away at his home Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Rayville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Cynthia Oram; brother, Christopher Charles Oram; and a sister, Velma Oram Smith.

Survivors include his three brothers, Jeff Oram of Mangham; Wesley Crocker and friend, Angel of Rayville; Mike Oram and wife, Sherry of Columbia. Also he is survived by a large host of nieces and nephews.

Travis was a people person and spent many years working at local businesses in various positions. Public work was his life.

Pallbearers were Chris Oram, Charlie Smith, Eric Stricklin, Robert Frey, Eddie Ray Lowry and Eddie Stokes.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.