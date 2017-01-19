Funeral services for Tommy D. Thompson, 81, of Holly Ridge, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Bethel Baptist Church, Holly Ridge, with Bro. David Herrington and Bro. Charles Best officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Tommy was born June 10, 1935 in Rayville, LA and passed away Thursday, January 17, 2017 in Shreveport.

Mr. Tommy was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Holly Ridge, owner of Thompson’s Grocery in Holly Ridge, and a member of the Holly Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Bessie Thompson; and brother, Ronnie Thompson.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, 7 months, 10 days, Shirley Thompson of Holly Ridge; children, Greg Thompson and wife, Jeanne of Holly Ridge, Vanessa Thompson of Holly Ridge, and John Thompson of Holly Ridge; grandchildren, Ben Thompson and wife, Emily, Tyler Cheek and wife, Ashley, Kelsie Cheek, Andy Chappel and wife, Megan, Lindsay McMullen and husband, Ricky, LeAnn Rawls and husband, Justin, Lena Kate Burdeaux and husband, Tyler; great grandchildren, Ainsley Earl, Ahndi Thompson, Cooper Thompson, Carter Cheek, Aiden Cheek, Lane Chappel, Conley Chappel, Hayes Chappel, Mylee Ann McMullen, Lawson Rawls, and one on the way; and brothers, Doug Thompson and wife, Nellie of Monroe and Terry Thompson and wife, Denise of Holly Ridge; sister-in-law, Tatjana Thompson of Holly Ridge.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Goodman, Alan Thompson, Mike Thompson, Buddy McCartney, David Rawls, Joshua Graham, Butch Stokes, and Fred Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be Bennie Wynn, Ralph Powell, and Jerry Cobb.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.