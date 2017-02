Thomas Ross Jr., 83, a resident of Delhi, and disabled, died February 12, 2017.

Services were Sunday, February 19, 2017 at St Peter AME Church in Delhi.

Visitation was Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville, La. Burial was be at St John Cemetery in Delhi, ,under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.