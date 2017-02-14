Funeral services for the Rev. Terry L. Temple, 57, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Bee Bayou Faith Chapel, Bee Bayou, with and Bro. Roger Temple officiating.

Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Terry was born March 25, 1959 in Rayville and passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.