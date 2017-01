Rosemary Webb Abrams, 79, a resident of Delhi, and a homemaker, died December 25, 2016.

Services were Friday, December 30, 2016 at St John Baptist Church in Delhi.

Visitation was Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.

Burial was at St John Cemetery in Delhi under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.