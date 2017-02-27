Richard Odom

Funeral services for Richard “Tim” Odom, 57, of Rayville, were held Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Boeuf River Baptist Church, Rayville, with Dr. Dennis Herrington officiating.

Interment followed in Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Odom was born July 3, 1959 in Rayville, LA and passed away on February 20, 2017. He was a carpenter; he loved hunting and spending time with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, A.B. Odom and brother, Paul Odom.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Patricia Odom; wife, Susanne Odom; two sons, Timothy “Craig” Odom and Richard “Cole” Odom and wife, Kristi all of Rayville; two stepsons, Alan Stephenson and wife, Megan of West Monroe and John Coates of Rayville; stepdaughter, Christian Mock and husband Derrick of Rayville; three brothers, Dennis Odom and wife, Lori of Pennsylvania, Danny Odom and wife, Lora of Rayville, and Randy Odom and wife, Loretta of Start; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Donnie Collins, Neal Mann, Chris Mann, David Lord, Damien Odom, and Steve Greer.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Collins, James Lord, and Wayne Hines.

