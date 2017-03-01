Funeral services for Mr. Morgan Wade Thompson, 89, of Delhi, were held Monday, January 2, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Ronnie Garrett officiating.

Interment followed in the Epps Cemetery, Epps, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Morgan was born June 14, 1927 in Montgomery, LA and passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his parents, Lenard and Alma Thompson.

Survivors include a very special niece, DaWanna Sanders and husband, Randy of Delhi, LA; a host of adopted grandchildren; and a childhood friend, Elda G. Wilson of Delhi, LA.

Pallbearers were Buddy Green, M. L. Henderson, Doug Self, Mike McKinney, Brennan Shelton and Mike Morgan.

Honorary Pallbearers were Herman Byrden, Leo Whitstine, Danny Whitstine, Layton Hough, Jackson Shelton and DeWayne McKinney.

