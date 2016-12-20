Mildred Brown Davis passed away December 19, 2016 at the home of her daughter in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

She was born on September 4, 1927 to Mamie Lee and Robert Ed Brown at Megargel in Monroe County, Alabama.

Mildred is survived by three daughters Margaret and Bob Noah, Marie and John Miller, and Marsha and Bob Wallace; her grandchildren Marilyn and Brian Rawls, John Davis and Kim Miller, Dan Noah and Kate Samuels, Lynn and Liz Wallace; great-grandchildren Macy, Emily, and Travis Rawls, Nicole and Taylor Miller, and Abby and Jack Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Davis, sons Bobby Davis and an infant, and grandson Lee Wallace.

Mildred was a long time resident of Crew Lake, Louisiana where she and Robert lived for 64 years. She dedicated her life to raising her children and assisting with the farm. She recently moved to Hattiesburg to be near her daughter, Marsha. Mildred was an accomplished seamstress; she made most of the dresses her daughters wore including their wedding gowns. Her rose garden and daylily beds were hobbies that brought joy to her and to those who visited. She was not a hunter herself but she greatly enjoyed the outdoors. She spent many days in the woodlands of the South in search of turkeys and in the mountains of Colorado tracking elk. She welcomed guests in her home and prepared incredible Southern meals. She was happy when the guests around the table appreciated those meals.

While she found joy in her children it was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who completed her life.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m., Thursday at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2016 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Pallbearers are Daniel Noah, John Davis Miller, Brian Rawls, Travis Rawls, Lynn Wallace and Don Brown.

Honorary pallbearer is Jack Wallace.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.