Funeral services for Mary Grantham, 88, of Rayville, were held Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Eastside Baptist Church, Rayville with Bro. Chris Crawford and Dr. Jason McNaughten officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mary was born February 5, 1928 in Rayville, LA and passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Bossier City, LA after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Mary was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Rayville and she was very active in the Richland Parish Council on Aging. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton Grantham and parents, Phil and Dosha Humphries.

Survivors include her children, Lavon Grantham and wife, Jenny of Rayville, Steve Grantham and wife, Susan of Bastrop, Kaye Fryer and husband, Milford of Kilbourne, Pamela Grantham of Rayville, Yvonne Ducey and husband, Greg of Zachary, Ronnie Grantham and wife, Lisa of Farmerville, and Greg Grantham and wife, Pam of Owasso, OK; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Jason Grantham, Mike Grantham, Brandon Fryer, Andy Ducey, Scott Grantham and Carson Grantham.

Honorary pallbearers were Roland Ponarski, MD and the Richland Parish Council on Aging.

